  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kids II Recalls Oball Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Kids II Recalls Oball Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Recall date: March 2, 2017
Recall number: 17-104

Recall Summary

Name of product:
Oball Rattles
Hazard:

The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Consumer Contact:

Kids II toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product

In Conjunction With:
Units:
About 680,000 (in addition, about 17,000 were sold in Canada)
Description:

This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.      

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take these recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.  

Sold At:

Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.   

Importer(s):

Kids II Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Little Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Due to Fall Hazard
Moose Toys Recalls Toy Frogs Due to Chemical and Injury Hazards
Feld Entertainment Recalls Toy Wands Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Disney On Ice and Disney Live Shows
Active Kyds Recalls Children’s Toy Shovels and Garden Tool Sets Due to Lead Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Chicken Toys Recalled by Bingo Deals Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)