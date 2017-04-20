Food Dehydrators Recalled by Greenfield World Trade Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  1. Home
Recall date: April 20, 2017
Recall number: 17-136

EZDRY Food Dehydrators
The food dehydrator can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

RefundReplace
Greenfield toll-free at 877-881-0065 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@thelegacycompanies.com or online at www.greenfieldworld.com and click on the “Product Recall” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

About 14,000
This recall involves white, EZDRY, six-tray food dehydrators. The dehydrator weighs about 4 pounds and measures 12 inches tall by about 8 inches deep by 10 inches wide. EZDRY is printed on the front of the dehydrators.  EZDRY and the model number EPD60W are printed on a white label on the bottom of the unit. They were sold in a white box labeled “EZDRY by Excalibur” Home Dehydrator with a picture of the product. These products are marked “Date Code: 2116, 2416, or 3316” engraved at the bottom of the label located on the bottom of the unit.

The firm has received 13 reports of the dehydrator overheating and the plastic unit melting, including six reports of fire and one report resulting in property damage to the counter top. No injuries have been reported. 

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled food dehydrators and contact Greenfield for instructions on returning the recalled food dehydrators with a prepaid shipping label for a free replacement or full refund.

Kohl’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from June 2016 through February 2017 for between $40 and $50.

Greenfield World Trade Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

